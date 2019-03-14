Listen Live Sports

BNP Paribas Open Results

March 14, 2019 12:41 am
 
1 min read
Wednesday
At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000);
WTA: $9.04 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Fourth Round

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 0-0 retired.

Milos Raonic (13), Canada, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Denis Shapovalov (24), Canada, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3.

Roger Federer (4), Switzerland, def. Kyle Edmund (22), Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (12), Russia, def. John Isner (8), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Dominic Thiem (7), Austria, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Gael Monfils (18), France, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-0, 6-2.

Women
Quarterfinals

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Garbine Muguruza (20), Spain, 6-0, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
Men
Quarterfinals

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Raven Klassen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (7), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Horacio Zeballos, Argengtina, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (5), Colombia, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (6), Brazil, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Women
Quarterfinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Asia Muhammad, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

