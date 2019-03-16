Listen Live Sports

BNP Paribas Open Results

March 16, 2019 1:19 am
 
Friday
At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000);
WTA: $9.04 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Quarterfinals

Roger Federer (4), Switzerland, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov (12), Russia, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

Women
Semifinals

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, def. Belinda Bencic (23), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles
Men
Semifinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (6), Brazil, def. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-6.

