BNP Paribas Open Results

|Friday
|At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden
|Indian Wells, Calif.
|Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000);
|WTA: $9.04 million (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Quarterfinals
Roger Federer (4), Switzerland, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov (12), Russia, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, def. Belinda Bencic (23), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (6), Brazil, def. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-6.
