By The Associated Press

Sunday At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA: $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Championship

Dominic Thiem (7), Austria, def. Roger Federer (4), Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Women Championship

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Angelique Kerber (8), Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

