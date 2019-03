BNP Paribas Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At The Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: ATP: $8.36 million (Masters 1000); WTA: $9.04 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-0.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-2.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5).

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1).

Women First Round

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-3, 6-3

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 7-5, 6-2.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-1, 6-3.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Alison Riske, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-1, 6-1.

Ajla Tomljanoviic, Australia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Laia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Johanna Larsson, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Women First Round

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Caroline Garcia, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Garbine Muguruza and Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 11-9.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai, China, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Su-Wei Hsieh, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

