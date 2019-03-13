Boise St. beats Colorado St. 66-57 in MWC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Haney had 16 points and seven rebounds and Derrick Alston posted 17 points as Boise State defeated Colorado State 66-57 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Alex Hobbs had 12 points for Boise State (13-19). Marcus Dickinson added 10 points.

Justinian Jessup scored six points despite leading the Broncos in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

J.D. Paige had 25 points for the Rams (12-20). Nico Carvacho added 12 points.

