The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Boise State looks to end streak vs NM

March 5, 2019 6:45 am
 
Boise State (11-18, 6-10) vs. New Mexico (12-16, 6-10)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks to extend Boise State’s conference losing streak to six games. Boise State’s last MWC win came against the San Jose State Spartans 105-57 on Feb. 9. New Mexico is coming off a 77-65 win at home against Colorado State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Justinian Jessup is averaging 14 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Broncos. Alex Hobbs is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.5 points per game. The Lobos have been led by Vance Jackson, who is averaging 12.3 points and seven rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JUSTINIAN: Jessup has connected on 42.1 percent of the 183 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 65: Boise State is 0-7 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. New Mexico is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Boise State has lost its last four road games, scoring 70.5 points, while allowing 78.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

