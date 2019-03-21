Listen Live Sports

Bolden back, White out for Duke in NCAA Tournament opener

March 21, 2019 3:38 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Duke will have 6-foot-11 center Marques Bolden back for its NCAA Tournament opener against North Dakota State, but will be minus forward Jack White.

Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said Bolden, who missed the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a sprained ankle, has practiced and should be ready to go against 16th-seeded North Dakota State. However, the coach said White hurt a hamstring in the ACC championship game and will not play against the Bison in the East Region game Friday night.

Krzyzewski said White could return should Duke advance into Sunday’s second-round game.

Bolden has started 21 games this season, averaging 19.5 minutes a contest. He’s averaged 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.

White, a 6-7 junior, has averaged more than 21 minutes a game off the bench for the Blue Devils.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

