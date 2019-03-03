Listen Live Sports

Booker carries Long Beach St. past Cal Poly 94-85

March 3, 2019 12:50 am
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Deishuan Booker had 31 points and 10 rebounds to outscore Marcellus Garrick and carry Long Beach State to a 94-85 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night. Garrick led the Mustangs with a career-high 30 points.

Booker made all 13 of his free throws.

Bryan Alberts had 16 points for Long Beach State (13-18, 7-8 Big West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Mason Riggins added 14 points.

After Long Beach State outscored Cal Poly 40-31 in the first half, both teams scored 54 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Mustangs’ 54 second-half points were a season high for the team.

The Mustangs’ Garrick added six rebounds in the losing effort for the road team. Donovan Fields had 27 points for the Mustangs (6-21, 2-12). Mark Crowe added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The 49ers improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. Long Beach State defeated Cal Poly 76-68 on Feb. 9. Long Beach State finishes out the regular season against UC Riverside at home on Wednesday. Cal Poly plays UC Irvine at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

