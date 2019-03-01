Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Booker leads Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 69-64

March 1, 2019 12:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Deishuan Booker had 26 points as Long Beach State edged past UC Santa Barbara 69-64 on Thursday night.

Jordan Roberts had 16 points for Long Beach State (12-18, 6-8 Big West Conference). Bryan Alberts added 15 points. Mason Riggins had nine rebounds for the road team.

Max Heidegger had 17 points for the Gauchos (19-9, 8-6). Amadou Sow added 13 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Devearl Ramsey had 12 points.

The 49ers evened the season series against the Gauchos with the win. UC Santa Barbara defeated Long Beach State 82-71 on Jan. 26.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Long Beach State plays Cal Poly at home on Saturday. UC Santa Barbara plays Cal State Northridge on the road next Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.