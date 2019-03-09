Listen Live Sports

Boyd leads ETSU over Chattanooga 68-64 in SoCon quarterfinal

March 9, 2019 5:41 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tray Boyd III had 21 points as East Tennessee State narrowly beat Chattanooga 68-64 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tourney on Saturday.

Bo Hodges had 12 points for East Tennessee State (24-8). Jeromy Rodriguez added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 17 points for the Mocs (12-20). Ramon Vila added 16 points. Kevin Easley had 12 rebounds.

