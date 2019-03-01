Braves 4, Blue Jays 3

Toronto Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Davis cf 3 1 1 1 Acn Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 R.Felds ph 2 0 1 0 Jenista ph 1 0 0 0 Grr Jr. ss 2 1 2 1 L.Marte ss 3 0 0 0 Espinal pr 2 1 0 0 R.Ddder ss 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 3 0 2 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Fo.Wall lf 2 0 0 0 Lckhart 1b 2 0 0 0 Morales 1b 3 0 1 1 Mrkakis dh 2 0 0 0 Bchette pr 0 0 0 0 J.Ramos ph 0 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 Ju.Dean ph 1 0 0 0 A.Burns 3b 1 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 2 0 1 0 D.Jnsen dh 4 0 1 0 Morales c 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 4 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 Smt Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 2 1 2 0 Gllotte rf 1 0 1 0 LaMarre cf 1 2 1 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0 R.Adams c 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 1 1 1 0 D.Wters rf 2 0 1 0 A.Blnco 2b 2 0 1 2 Vlnzela 2b 1 0 1 0 Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 31 4 8 2

Toronto 200 010 000—3 Atlanta 002 010 001—4

DP_Toronto 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Biggio (1), LaMarre (1), Waters (1), Blanco (1). HR_Davis (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Reid-Foley 3 2 2 2 2 0 Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Murphy BS, 0-1 2 3 1 1 2 1 Waguespack 1 1 0 0 0 1 Perez L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Atlanta Wilson 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 Leyva 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Minter 0 1 0 0 0 0 Creasy 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Santiago 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 O’Day 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Carle 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Burrows 1 0 0 0 1 1 Dayton 1 1 0 0 0 1 Parsons W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_O’Day (Gurriel Jr.).

WP_Reid-Foley, Perez.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:02. A_4,997

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.