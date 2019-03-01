Braves 4, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Acn Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Felds ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jenista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|L.Marte ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Ddder ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fo.Wall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lckhart 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mrkakis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ramos ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Burns 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morales c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smt Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kzm Jr. 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Gllotte rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|LaMarre cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Adams c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Wters rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Blnco 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Vlnzela 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|2
|Toronto
|200
|010
|000—3
|Atlanta
|002
|010
|001—4
DP_Toronto 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Biggio (1), LaMarre (1), Waters (1), Blanco (1). HR_Davis (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Shafer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Murphy
|BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Waguespack
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez L, 0-1
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Wilson
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Leyva
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Creasy
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Santiago
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Day
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Carle
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burrows
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dayton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parsons W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_O’Day (Gurriel Jr.).
WP_Reid-Foley, Perez.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:02. A_4,997
