Braves 4, Blue Jays 3

March 1, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Toronto Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Davis cf 3 1 1 1 Acn Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
R.Felds ph 2 0 1 0 Jenista ph 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. ss 2 1 2 1 L.Marte ss 3 0 0 0
Espinal pr 2 1 0 0 R.Ddder ss 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 3 0 2 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0
Fo.Wall lf 2 0 0 0 Lckhart 1b 2 0 0 0
Morales 1b 3 0 1 1 Mrkakis dh 2 0 0 0
Bchette pr 0 0 0 0 J.Ramos ph 0 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 Ju.Dean ph 1 0 0 0
A.Burns 3b 1 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 2 0 1 0
D.Jnsen dh 4 0 1 0 Morales c 2 0 0 0
C.Bggio 2b 4 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0
Smt Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 2 1 2 0
Gllotte rf 1 0 1 0 LaMarre cf 1 2 1 0
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0
R.Adams c 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 1 1 1 0
D.Wters rf 2 0 1 0
A.Blnco 2b 2 0 1 2
Vlnzela 2b 1 0 1 0
Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 31 4 8 2
Toronto 200 010 000—3
Atlanta 002 010 001—4

DP_Toronto 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Biggio (1), LaMarre (1), Waters (1), Blanco (1). HR_Davis (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Reid-Foley 3 2 2 2 2 0
Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Murphy BS, 0-1 2 3 1 1 2 1
Waguespack 1 1 0 0 0 1
Perez L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Atlanta
Wilson 2-3 4 2 2 0 1
Leyva 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Minter 0 1 0 0 0 0
Creasy 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Santiago 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
O’Day 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Carle 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Burrows 1 0 0 0 1 1
Dayton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Parsons W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_O’Day (Gurriel Jr.).

WP_Reid-Foley, Perez.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:02. A_4,997

