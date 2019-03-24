Braves 4, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|C.Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crnwrth ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Solak 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Riley 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Znino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Chester rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|LaMarre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Smlnski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J.Coats dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Joyce dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|200—2
|Atlanta
|202
|000
|00x—4
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Atlanta 1. 2B_Lowe (3), Wong 2 (2), McCann (3). HR_Robertson (1). SB_Meadows (1), Robertson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L, 0-5
|4
|8
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Beeks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Sulser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Gausman W, 1-1
|3 1-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Jackson H,
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Harrison
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Graham
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|McLaughlin H,
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rowen S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
PB_Zunino.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:49. A_7,067
