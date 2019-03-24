Braves 4, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows cf 4 1 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 0 Rbrtson ss 4 1 2 2 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth ss 1 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 N.Solak 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Riley 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Znino c 4 0 0 0 Acn Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Na.Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Clbrson lf 1 0 0 0 Heredia rf 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 1 Chester rf 1 0 1 0 LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 3b 2 0 2 0 O.Albes 2b 3 1 2 1 Smlnski lf 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 2 0 1 2 J.Coats dh 3 0 0 0 Jackson c 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce dh 3 0 1 0 Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 31 4 8 4

Tampa Bay 000 000 200—2 Atlanta 202 000 00x—4

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Atlanta 1. 2B_Lowe (3), Wong 2 (2), McCann (3). HR_Robertson (1). SB_Meadows (1), Robertson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Glasnow L, 0-5 4 8 4 3 1 5 Beeks 3 0 0 0 0 7 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta Gausman W, 1-1 3 1-3 3 0 0 3 5 Jackson H, 1 0 0 0 1 3 Harrison 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Graham 1 2 2 2 0 1 McLaughlin H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 Rowen S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

PB_Zunino.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Dan Merzel.

Advertisement

T_2:49. A_7,067

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.