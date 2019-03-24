Listen Live Sports

Braves 4, Rays 2

March 24, 2019 7:47 pm
 
< a min read
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows cf 4 1 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 0
Rbrtson ss 4 1 2 2 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0
Crnwrth ss 1 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0
Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0
N.Solak 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Riley 1b 1 0 0 0
M.Znino c 4 0 0 0 Acn Jr. lf 3 1 1 0
Na.Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Clbrson lf 1 0 0 0
Heredia rf 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 1
Chester rf 1 0 1 0 LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0
Ke.Wong 3b 2 0 2 0 O.Albes 2b 3 1 2 1
Smlnski lf 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 2 0 1 2
J.Coats dh 3 0 0 0 Jackson c 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
M.Joyce dh 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 31 4 8 4
Tampa Bay 000 000 200—2
Atlanta 202 000 00x—4

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Atlanta 1. 2B_Lowe (3), Wong 2 (2), McCann (3). HR_Robertson (1). SB_Meadows (1), Robertson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L, 0-5 4 8 4 3 1 5
Beeks 3 0 0 0 0 7
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Gausman W, 1-1 3 1-3 3 0 0 3 5
Jackson H, 1 0 0 0 1 3
Harrison 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Graham 1 2 2 2 0 1
McLaughlin H, 1 2 0 0 0 0
Rowen S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

PB_Zunino.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:49. A_7,067

