Braves 6, Marlins 5

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Herrera 3b 2 0 1 0 Acn Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 J.Berti 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Wters cf 1 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0 Marrero pr 2 0 1 2 Kzm Jr. 2b 1 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 2 1 1 0 Machado pr 2 0 0 0 G.Bnson 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 1 1 2 Y.Rvera 1b 2 0 0 0 Cntrras pr 2 0 0 0 O’Brien rf 2 1 1 0 Mrkakis rf 1 0 0 0 Gerrero rf 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 Co.Bird ph 1 0 0 0 L.Marte ss 1 0 0 0 Hrrison cf 2 0 1 1 A.Dvall lf 3 2 2 2 B.Mller cf 1 0 0 0 Neslony lf 1 0 0 0 S.Chvez c 1 1 1 0 Flrimon 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Vigil c 2 1 1 0 A.Blnco 3b 2 1 1 1 Glloway lf 2 1 1 0 Jackson dh 2 1 2 1 Ramirez lf 2 1 1 0 I.Wlson ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 32 6 8 6

Miami 000 021 002—5 Atlanta 210 101 001—6

E_Kazmar Jr. (2). DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 4. 2B_O’Brien (1), Chavez (1), Freeman (1). HR_Flowers (1), Duvall 2 (2), Blanco (1), Jackson (2). SB_Berti (2). CS_Ortega (1). SF_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Straily 2 1-3 4 3 3 0 2 Keller 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Steckenrider 1 2 1 1 0 2 Conley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kinley 1 1 1 1 0 0 Eveld 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarez S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Moran L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Atlanta Newcomb 3 2 0 0 1 3 Vizcaino H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Biddle 1 4 2 2 0 0 Venters H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Clouse H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Weigel H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wentz BS, 0-1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Santiago W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Keller (Flowers), Vizcaino (O’Brien).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Javerro January.

Advertisement

T_2:50. A_6,287

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.