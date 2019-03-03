Braves 6, Marlins 5

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Herrera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Berti 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Wters cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero pr
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Kzm Jr. 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Machado pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bnson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Y.Rvera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Bird ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Marte ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|A.Dvall lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|B.Mller cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neslony lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Chvez c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Flrimon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Vigil c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Blnco 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Glloway lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Ramirez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|I.Wlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|Miami
|000
|021
|002—5
|Atlanta
|210
|101
|001—6
E_Kazmar Jr. (2). DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 4. 2B_O’Brien (1), Chavez (1), Freeman (1). HR_Flowers (1), Duvall 2 (2), Blanco (1), Jackson (2). SB_Berti (2). CS_Ortega (1). SF_Harrison (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Straily
|2 1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Keller
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Steckenrider
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kinley
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Eveld
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarez S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moran L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Newcomb
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Vizcaino H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Biddle
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Venters H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clouse H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weigel H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wentz
|BS, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Santiago W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Keller (Flowers), Vizcaino (O’Brien).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Javerro January.
T_2:50. A_6,287
