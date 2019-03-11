Braves 6, Pirates 2

|Pittsburgh
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|P.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Sanchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Klley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Riley ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Shuck cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Swggrty cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wilkins pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Osuna 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|W.Craig 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ramos lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Moran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|K.Hayes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neslony pr
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kvlehan lf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|B.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|A.Reyes pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delgado 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Krmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Valerio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ddder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Baron c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L.Marte ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|6
|10
|6
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|000—2
|Atlanta
|302
|010
|00x—6
DP_Pittsburgh 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Inciarte 2 (2), Freeman (2), Wilkins (1), Culberson (2). HR_Acuna Jr. (2). SB_Inciarte (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Kingham L, 1-2
|3 2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Garcia
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brault
|BS, 0-2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|Wright W, 1-0
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Biddle H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toussaint H, 1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Brault (Neslony), Wright (Osuna).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, D;J; Reyburn.
T_2:36. A_5,668
