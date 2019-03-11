Listen Live Sports

Braves 6, Pirates 2

March 11, 2019 3:46 pm
 
Pittsburgh Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
P.Reyes rf 2 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 0
Sanchez rf 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez dh 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 2 1 1 1
C.Klley ph 1 0 0 0 A.Riley ph 2 0 0 0
J.Shuck cf 3 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 2 0
Swggrty cf 1 0 0 0 Wilkins pr 1 1 1 0
J.Osuna 1b 2 1 0 0 Acn Jr. lf 2 2 2 2
W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Ramos lf 1 0 0 0
C.Moran 3b 3 0 1 1 Mrkakis rf 2 0 1 1
K.Hayes 3b 1 0 0 0 Neslony pr 1 0 0 1
Kvlehan lf 3 0 3 1 B.McCnn c 2 0 0 1
A.Reyes pr 1 0 0 0 Jackson c 1 0 0 0
K.Nwman ss 3 0 0 0 Camargo 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Tcker ss 1 0 0 0 Delgado 2b 0 0 0 0
K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0 Clbrson dh 2 0 1 0
Valerio 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Ddder ph 1 0 0 0
Stllngs c 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 1 0 0 0
S.Baron c 1 0 1 0 L.Marte ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 29 6 10 6
Pittsburgh 000 200 000—2
Atlanta 302 010 00x—6

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Inciarte 2 (2), Freeman (2), Wilkins (1), Culberson (2). HR_Acuna Jr. (2). SB_Inciarte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kingham L, 1-2 3 2-3 6 5 5 4 2
Garcia 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Brault BS, 0-2 4 3 1 1 1 1
Atlanta
Wright W, 1-0 3 4 2 2 1 5
Biddle H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toussaint H, 1 4 2 0 0 0 4
Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Brault (Neslony), Wright (Osuna).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, D;J; Reyburn.

T_2:36. A_5,668

