Braves 6, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi P.Reyes rf 2 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 0 Sanchez rf 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez dh 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 2 1 1 1 C.Klley ph 1 0 0 0 A.Riley ph 2 0 0 0 J.Shuck cf 3 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 2 0 Swggrty cf 1 0 0 0 Wilkins pr 1 1 1 0 J.Osuna 1b 2 1 0 0 Acn Jr. lf 2 2 2 2 W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Ramos lf 1 0 0 0 C.Moran 3b 3 0 1 1 Mrkakis rf 2 0 1 1 K.Hayes 3b 1 0 0 0 Neslony pr 1 0 0 1 Kvlehan lf 3 0 3 1 B.McCnn c 2 0 0 1 A.Reyes pr 1 0 0 0 Jackson c 1 0 0 0 K.Nwman ss 3 0 0 0 Camargo 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 1 0 0 0 Delgado 2b 0 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0 Clbrson dh 2 0 1 0 Valerio 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Ddder ph 1 0 0 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 1 0 0 0 S.Baron c 1 0 1 0 L.Marte ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 29 6 10 6

Pittsburgh 000 200 000—2 Atlanta 302 010 00x—6

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Inciarte 2 (2), Freeman (2), Wilkins (1), Culberson (2). HR_Acuna Jr. (2). SB_Inciarte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Kingham L, 1-2 3 2-3 6 5 5 4 2 Garcia 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Brault BS, 0-2 4 3 1 1 1 1 Atlanta Wright W, 1-0 3 4 2 2 1 5 Biddle H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Toussaint H, 1 4 2 0 0 0 4 Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Brault (Neslony), Wright (Osuna).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, D;J; Reyburn.

T_2:36. A_5,668

