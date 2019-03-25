Braves 8, Reds 5

Cincinnati Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Wnker dh 3 1 2 2 Incarte cf 2 0 0 1 Detrich ph 1 1 1 1 C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0 VnMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 5 0 1 1 J.Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 2 0 Ma.Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 A.Riley pr 1 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 1 1 1 Acn Jr. dh 2 1 0 0 Ya.Puig rf 3 0 1 0 Wilkins ph 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer ss 1 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 1 2 1 0 Schbler cf 3 0 1 0 R.Ortga pr 0 0 0 0 C.Colon 3b 1 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 2 2 1 J.Praza 2b 3 0 0 0 Flrimon 2b 1 0 1 0 A.Aqino rf 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 1 Brnhart c 3 0 1 0 Jackson ph 0 0 0 0 A.Chvez ss 1 0 0 0 M.Joyce lf 2 1 0 2 Iglsias ss 3 2 1 0 Camargo lf 1 0 0 0 Johnson 2b 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 2 1 2 Clbrson ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 29 8 8 8

Cincinnati 003 100 100—5 Atlanta 052 001 00x—8

E_Roark (1), Albies (4), Swanson (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Winker (2), Donaldson (1), Albies (2). 3B_Iglesias (1). HR_Dietrich (3), Suarez (1), Swanson (1). SF_Inciarte (1), Joyce (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Roark L, 2-2 1 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 Fossas 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stephenson 2 2 2 2 1 1 Garrett 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hernandez 1 1 1 1 0 1 Iglesias 1 1 0 0 1 1 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Fried W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 2 Venters 1 5 3 3 0 0 Parsons 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 2 Carle H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Sobotka BS, 0-6 1 2 1 1 0 0 Burrows H, 1 0 0 0 0 2 Santiago S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Roark (Flowers), Iglesias (Jackson).

PB_Flowers.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:52. A_14,904

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.