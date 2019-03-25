Braves 8, Reds 5

|Cincinnati
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Wnker dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Detrich ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|J.Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ma.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Riley pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Acn Jr. dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ya.Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wilkins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Schbler cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ortga pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Colon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|J.Praza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Aqino rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Chvez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce lf
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Iglsias ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Camargo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Clbrson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|29
|8
|8
|8
|Cincinnati
|003
|100
|100—5
|Atlanta
|052
|001
|00x—8
E_Roark (1), Albies (4), Swanson (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Winker (2), Donaldson (1), Albies (2). 3B_Iglesias (1). HR_Dietrich (3), Suarez (1), Swanson (1). SF_Inciarte (1), Joyce (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Roark L, 2-2
|1 2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Fossas
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Iglesias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Fried W, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Venters
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Parsons
|1 2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Carle H,
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sobotka
|BS, 0-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Burrows H,
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santiago S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Roark (Flowers), Iglesias (Jackson).
PB_Flowers.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:52. A_14,904
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.