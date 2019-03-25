Listen Live Sports

Braves 8, Reds 5

March 25, 2019 10:49 pm
 
Cincinnati Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Wnker dh 3 1 2 2 Incarte cf 2 0 0 1
Detrich ph 1 1 1 1 C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0
VnMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 5 0 1 1
J.Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 2 0
Ma.Kemp lf 4 0 1 1 A.Riley pr 1 0 0 0
E.Sarez 3b 4 1 1 1 Acn Jr. dh 2 1 0 0
Ya.Puig rf 3 0 1 0 Wilkins ph 1 0 0 0
K.Frmer ss 1 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 1 2 1 0
Schbler cf 3 0 1 0 R.Ortga pr 0 0 0 0
C.Colon 3b 1 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 2 2 1
J.Praza 2b 3 0 0 0 Flrimon 2b 1 0 1 0
A.Aqino rf 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 1
Brnhart c 3 0 1 0 Jackson ph 0 0 0 0
A.Chvez ss 1 0 0 0 M.Joyce lf 2 1 0 2
Iglsias ss 3 2 1 0 Camargo lf 1 0 0 0
Johnson 2b 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 2 1 2
Clbrson ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 29 8 8 8
Cincinnati 003 100 100—5
Atlanta 052 001 00x—8

E_Roark (1), Albies (4), Swanson (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Winker (2), Donaldson (1), Albies (2). 3B_Iglesias (1). HR_Dietrich (3), Suarez (1), Swanson (1). SF_Inciarte (1), Joyce (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Roark L, 2-2 1 2-3 3 5 5 2 1
Fossas 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson 2 2 2 2 1 1
Garrett 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hernandez 1 1 1 1 0 1
Iglesias 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Fried W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 2
Venters 1 5 3 3 0 0
Parsons 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 2
Carle H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Sobotka BS, 0-6 1 2 1 1 0 0
Burrows H, 1 0 0 0 0 2
Santiago S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Roark (Flowers), Iglesias (Jackson).

PB_Flowers.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:52. A_14,904

