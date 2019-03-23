Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves acquire veteran OF Matt Joyce from Giants

March 23, 2019 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have purchased outfielder Matt Joyce from the San Francisco Giants, bringing in another option for their fourth outfielder spot.

The 34-year-old Joyce joins his third team this spring. He signed a minor league deal with the Giants on Wednesday after opening spring training with the Cleveland Indians.

Adam Duvall is hitting only .171 in his bid to make the Braves’ roster as a backup outfielder.

Joyce hit .200 in a combined 14 games with Cleveland and San Francisco this spring. He hit .208 with seven homers in 83 games with Oakland in 2018.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The lefty-hitting Joyce batted .243 with 25 homers and 68 RBIs for the Athletics in 2017.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.