Braves lefty Kolby Allard optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett

March 12, 2019 5:39 pm
 
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves sent eight players to the minors on Tuesday, including left-hander Kolby Allard, who was competing for a spot in the rotation.

Allard, the 14th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four games, including three starts.

Among other contenders for the No. 5 spot in the rotation are right-handers Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint, Mike Soroka and Bryse Wilson and left-hander Max Fried.

Allard, left-hander Grant Dayton, catcher Alex Jackson and right-hander Jacob Webb were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett before Tuesday’s game against St. Louis. Three left-handers, Thomas Burrows, Corbin Clouse and Tucker Davidson, were assigned to the minor league camp.

Following the game, infielder Luis Marte also was assigned to the minor league camp.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Baseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

