Braxton carries St. Francis (Pa.) over LIU-Brooklyn in NEC

March 9, 2019 5:36 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Keith Braxton recorded 19 points and 14 rebounds to carry St. Francis (Pa.) to a 72-64 win over Long Island-Brooklyn in the Northeast Conference Tourney semifinals on Saturday.

Braxton hit 9 of 10 foul shots.

Jamaal King had 15 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (18-13). Isaiah Blackmon added 12 points and six rebounds. Myles Thompson had 11 points for the hosts.

Julian Batts had 19 points for the Blackbirds (16-16). Jashaun Agosto added 15 points. Ty Flowers had 12 points.

Raiquan Clark, who led the Blackbirds in scoring coming into the contest with 19 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

