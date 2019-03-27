Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Breakdancing makes next move to Olympic status at Paris 2024

March 27, 2019 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Breakdancing and three other sports have made the next move toward becoming medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board has recommended adding breakdancing, skateboarding, sports climbing, and surfing to the Paris program when the full membership meets in June.

A final decision must be made by the board in December 2020 after further monitoring of the four.

IOC president Thomas Bach says the “more youthful and urban” sports offer “new opportunities to connect with the young generation.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Though breakdancing would be a new addition, the other three are already confirmed on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics lineup.

Bach says all four will continue to be assessed for how the sport is managed, and the integrity of competitions and judging.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.