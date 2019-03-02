Brechting, Hill-Mais carry Oakland past IUPUI 74-63

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Brad Brechting had 15 points to lead five Oakland players in double figures as the Golden Grizzlies got past IUPUI 74-63 on Saturday. Xavier Hill-Mais added 14 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Jaevin Cumberland chipped in 12, Braden Norris scored 12 and Tray Maddox Jr. had 10. Hill-Mais also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Golden Grizzlies, while Norris posted 10 assists.

Camron Justice had 15 points for the Jaguars (16-15, 8-10 Horizon League). Jaylen Minnett added 15 points. Ahmed Ismail had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. IUPUI defeated Oakland 73-71 on Jan. 24. Oakland finished its regular season on a four-game win streak. The Golden Grizzlies (15-16, 11-7) and the Jaguars next take the floor in the Horizon League Tournament.

