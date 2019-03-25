Brewers 10, Blue Jays 5

|Milwaukee
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Spnnbrg cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|H.Perez lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Placios pr
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cor.Ray cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Felds pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|J.Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Grr Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ma.Pina c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Urena 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Morales dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Thmes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|O.Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|A.Burns lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nat.Orf pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|B.Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|L.Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hirston pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Bchette pr
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Milwaukee
|100
|230
|040—10
|Toronto
|020
|011
|100—5
E_Gurriel Jr. (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Moustakas (4), Grandal (4), Gamel (2). HR_Shaw (5), Grandal (2). SB_Cain (1). CS_Arcia (1). SF_Perez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff W, 2-0
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Hader H,
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Guerra H,
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Claudio H,
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Gaviglio
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Luciano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Adam
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Biagini
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Copping
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McClelland
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Jackson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Luciano (Cain).
PB_Grandal.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:29. A_24,482
