Brewers 10, Blue Jays 5

Milwaukee Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Lo.Cain cf 3 1 1 0 B.Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 Spnnbrg cf 0 0 0 0 E.Sgard 3b 2 0 1 0 C.Ylich lf 3 1 0 0 McKnney rf 3 0 2 0 H.Perez lf 1 0 0 1 Placios pr 2 0 0 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 Hrnndez lf 3 0 0 1 Cor.Ray cf 0 0 0 0 R.Felds pr 1 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 4 1 2 3 J.Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 W.Wlson 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 1b 1 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 3 1 2 1 Grr Jr. 2b 3 1 0 0 Ma.Pina c 2 1 1 0 R.Urena 2b 1 0 1 0 Grandal c 3 1 2 2 Morales dh 2 1 1 0 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Smith pr 1 1 0 0 E.Thmes dh 4 1 0 0 K.Pllar cf 3 0 0 1 O.Arcia ss 4 0 2 1 A.Burns lf 1 0 0 0 Nat.Orf pr 0 1 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 1 1 B.Gamel rf 4 0 1 2 L.Maile c 2 0 0 0 Hirston pr 0 1 0 0 F.Glvis ss 1 0 1 1 Bchette pr 2 2 1 0 Totals 38 10 12 10 Totals 35 5 8 5

Milwaukee 100 230 040—10 Toronto 020 011 100—5

E_Gurriel Jr. (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Moustakas (4), Grandal (4), Gamel (2). HR_Shaw (5), Grandal (2). SB_Cain (1). CS_Arcia (1). SF_Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Woodruff W, 2-0 3 4 2 2 1 6 Hader H, 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wilson 1 1 1 1 1 2 Guerra H, 1 0 1 0 1 1 Claudio H, 1 2 1 1 0 1 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 2 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1 Toronto Gaviglio 2 2 1 0 0 4 Luciano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Mayza L, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Adam 1 4 3 3 0 1 Biagini 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Copping 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tice 1 0 0 0 0 1 McClelland 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Luciano (Cain).

PB_Grandal.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:29. A_24,482

