Brewers 10, Blue Jays 5

March 25, 2019 10:55 pm
 
Milwaukee Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lo.Cain cf 3 1 1 0 B.Drury 3b 3 0 0 0
Spnnbrg cf 0 0 0 0 E.Sgard 3b 2 0 1 0
C.Ylich lf 3 1 0 0 McKnney rf 3 0 2 0
H.Perez lf 1 0 0 1 Placios pr 2 0 0 1
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 Hrnndez lf 3 0 0 1
Cor.Ray cf 0 0 0 0 R.Felds pr 1 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw 3b 4 1 2 3 J.Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0
W.Wlson 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 1b 1 0 0 0
Mstakas 2b 3 1 2 1 Grr Jr. 2b 3 1 0 0
Ma.Pina c 2 1 1 0 R.Urena 2b 1 0 1 0
Grandal c 3 1 2 2 Morales dh 2 1 1 0
K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Smith pr 1 1 0 0
E.Thmes dh 4 1 0 0 K.Pllar cf 3 0 0 1
O.Arcia ss 4 0 2 1 A.Burns lf 1 0 0 0
Nat.Orf pr 0 1 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 1 1
B.Gamel rf 4 0 1 2 L.Maile c 2 0 0 0
Hirston pr 0 1 0 0 F.Glvis ss 1 0 1 1
Bchette pr 2 2 1 0
Totals 38 10 12 10 Totals 35 5 8 5
Milwaukee 100 230 040—10
Toronto 020 011 100—5

E_Gurriel Jr. (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Moustakas (4), Grandal (4), Gamel (2). HR_Shaw (5), Grandal (2). SB_Cain (1). CS_Arcia (1). SF_Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff W, 2-0 3 4 2 2 1 6
Hader H, 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 1 1 1 1 2
Guerra H, 1 0 1 0 1 1
Claudio H, 1 2 1 1 0 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 2
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Gaviglio 2 2 1 0 0 4
Luciano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mayza L, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Adam 1 4 3 3 0 1
Biagini 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Copping 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tice 1 0 0 0 0 1
McClelland 1-3 3 4 4 2 0
Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Luciano (Cain).

PB_Grandal.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:29. A_24,482

