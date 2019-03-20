Listen Live Sports

Brewers 10, Padres 7

March 20, 2019 11:35 pm
 
Milwaukee San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
H.Perez 2b 4 1 2 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 G.Grcia 3b 1 0 0 0
B.Gamel cf 5 1 3 4 E.Hsmer 1b 2 1 1 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 T.Frnce 1b 2 0 0 1
L.Erceg 1b 2 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 2
Ma.Pina c 3 1 1 1 Tts Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
K.Hiura 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Nylor ph 0 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 F.Mejia c 2 0 0 0
Nat.Orf 3b 0 1 0 0 Stewart c 3 1 2 0
E.Thmes rf 3 1 1 2 W.Myers lf 4 1 1 2
Cor.Ray cf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
O.Arcia ss 3 1 1 0 J.Gerra 2b 1 1 1 0
Gswisch c 1 1 0 0 L.Urias ss 4 1 1 0
Spnnbrg lf 3 1 2 0 M.Mrgot cf 4 1 1 1
Tr.Lutz pr 0 1 0 0 M.Strhm sp 1 0 0 0
Wodruff sp 2 0 0 0 Cordero ph 1 0 1 0
Sladino ph 1 1 1 3 F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
M.Gttys rf 1 0 1 1
Totals 37 10 13 10 Totals 37 7 10 7
Milwaukee 000 003 250—10
San Diego 200 002 003—7

E_Guerra (4). DP_Milwaukee 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Perez (3), Shaw (2), Saladino (3), Hosmer (5), Stewart 2 (3), Gettys (5). HR_Gamel (2), Pina (3), Thames (3), Machado (1), Myers (2). SF_Saladino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff 5 2-3 4 3 3 1 8
Barnes W, 2-0 BS, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Hader H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Archer 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jackson 1 4 3 3 1 0
San Diego
Strahm 5 2 0 0 1 4
Reyes BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Stammen L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Solis 1-3 2 4 4 1 1
Maton 2-3 2 1 0 0 0
Stock 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Solis (Orf), Stock (Thames), Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:02. A_7,955

