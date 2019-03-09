Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 11, Athletics 2

March 9, 2019 8:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Spnnbrg 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Smien ss 3 0 0 0
McClnhn 1b 1 0 0 0 Pnnngtn ss 0 0 0 0
B.Gamel rf 2 1 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Gswisch ph 1 1 1 0 S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0
L.Erceg pr 2 1 0 0 Cmpbell pr 0 1 0 0
Ma.Pina c 2 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Je.Ward pr 0 1 0 0 B.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0
Tr.Lutz rf 1 1 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 0 1 0
O.Arcia ss 4 1 1 2 M.Pyton pr 1 0 0 0
A.Pnero ss 1 1 1 0 J.Prfar 2b 2 0 0 0
K.Hiura 2b 3 1 2 4 Merrell 2b 1 0 1 0
Hirston 2b 1 0 1 3 M.Canha lf 2 1 1 0
Nat.Orf lf 4 1 1 1 S.Mrphy c 2 0 1 1
W.Wlson lf 1 0 0 0 Barreto cf 2 0 1 1
Stk Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 D.Fwler lf 2 0 0 0
Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 Hundley c 2 0 0 0
Au.Beck cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 11 11 11 Totals 30 2 5 2
Milwaukee 010 007 003—11
Oakland 000 010 001—2

E_Semien (1), Chapman (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Spangenberg (1), Gosewisch (1), Arcia (2), Hairston (1), Barreto (1). HR_Hiura (2), Orf (1), Grisham (2). SB_Hiura (1), Orf (4). CS_Stokes Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff 3 1 0 0 1 5
Houser S, 2-3 BS, 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 0
Brown H, 1 3 0 0 0 2 0
Guerra 1 2 1 1 1 1
Oakland
Anderson 3 2 1 0 0 2
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rodney BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Blevins L, 0-1 1-3 3 6 6 2 1
Petit 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1
Triggs S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Crockett 1 3 3 3 1 0

HBP_by_Brown (Piscotty), Blevins (Gamel).

WP_Blevins.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:54. A_9,007

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.