Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 11, Dodgers 5

March 21, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 2 0 0 0 B.Gamel cf 4 1 1 0
B.Mller lf 3 1 2 0 K.Hiura 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 3 1 1 3 C.Ylich rf 4 1 2 0
C.Asche 3b 2 1 1 2 D.Thmas pr 1 1 0 0
M.Muncy 1b 4 0 2 0 R.Braun lf 3 1 1 1
Rbinson 2b 1 0 0 0 McClnhn pr 1 1 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0
D.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Erceg 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Tylor ss 3 0 0 0 H.Perez ss 4 2 2 1
R.Mrtin c 2 0 0 0 Hirston pr 0 1 0 0
Prmelee 1b 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 2 1 3
Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0 Cor.Ray cf 1 0 1 2
D.Casey rf 1 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 2 1
Carrera rf 4 0 0 0 Sladino 3b 3 1 1 3
Hyu.Ryu sp 2 1 1 0 Gswisch c 1 0 0 0
J.Thole c 2 1 1 0 C.Brnes sp 0 0 0 0
Spnnbrg ph 1 0 0 0
Nat.Orf ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 34 11 11 11
Los Angeles 000 030 200—5
Milwaukee 000 026 30x—11

E_Asche (3), Hiura (3). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Muncy (3), Yelich (5), Perez (4), Ray (4). HR_Turner (0), Asche (1), Grandal (1), Saladino (3). SF_Moustakas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ryu L, 0-1 5 5 4 3 0 3
Baez BS, 0-1 1-3 0 2 0 1 1
Ferguson 2-3 1 2 1 1 0
Floro 2-3 5 3 3 0 0
Salow 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Burnes 5 5 3 3 2 9
Petricka W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Benoit 1 3 2 2 0 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barker 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Ferguson (Orf).

WP_Petricka.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Mark Ripperger.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:05. A_10,006

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.