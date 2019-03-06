Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4

|Arizona
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Brito cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ylich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Tomas ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Stk Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lcastro rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Nat.Orf pr
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ma.Pina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Aplin lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.Pnero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|E.Thmes 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|M.Szczr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Erceg pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Kratz dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|D.Vrsho c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gswisch ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Gamel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Young 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Leyba ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Spnnbrg ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mthisen 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecuto 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Nttnghm c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Arizona
|010
|100
|020—4
|Milwaukee
|010
|201
|01x—5
E_Varsho (1). DP_Arizona 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Arizona 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Tomas (3), Peralta (1), Pina (2), Kratz (1). HR_Souza Jr. (2), Thames (1), Kratz (2). SB_Orf (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray
|3 2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Krehbiel
|BS, 0-3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin
|BS, 0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atkinson L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Milwaukee
|Chacin
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jeffress
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrews
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Knebel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barnes H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith W, 1-0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Houser S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:53. A_5,413
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.