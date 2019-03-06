Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi S.Brito cf 3 0 0 0 H.Perez rf 3 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Tylor rf 1 0 0 0 A.Avila dh 3 0 0 0 C.Ylich lf 2 0 0 0 Y.Tomas ph 1 1 1 1 Stk Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 Lcastro rf 1 0 1 0 Nat.Orf pr 0 2 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 1 1 Ma.Pina c 3 1 1 0 A.Aplin lf 1 0 1 1 A.Pnero ss 1 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 1 1 1 E.Thmes 1b 3 1 2 2 M.Szczr cf 1 0 0 0 L.Erceg pr 1 0 1 1 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Kratz dh 3 1 3 2 D.Vrsho c 1 0 0 0 Gswisch ph 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 B.Gamel cf 3 0 0 0 A.Young 2b 1 0 0 0 Grisham pr 1 0 0 0 D.Leyba ss 3 0 0 0 Spnnbrg ss 3 0 1 0 Mthisen 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Qrecuto 2b 2 1 1 0 Nttnghm c 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 33 5 9 5

Arizona 010 100 020—4 Milwaukee 010 201 01x—5

E_Varsho (1). DP_Arizona 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Arizona 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Tomas (3), Peralta (1), Pina (2), Kratz (1). HR_Souza Jr. (2), Thames (1), Kratz (2). SB_Orf (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Ray 3 2-3 3 3 3 0 8 Krehbiel BS, 0-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Chafin BS, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Lopez 1 3 1 1 0 0 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2 Atkinson L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Milwaukee Chacin 3 2 1 1 0 1 Jeffress 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andrews 1 2 1 1 1 0 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hader H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Barnes H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Smith W, 1-0 1 3 2 2 1 0 Houser S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:53. A_5,413

