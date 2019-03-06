Listen Live Sports

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4

March 6, 2019 6:06 pm
 
Arizona Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Brito cf 3 0 0 0 H.Perez rf 3 0 0 0
I.Vrgas 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Tylor rf 1 0 0 0
A.Avila dh 3 0 0 0 C.Ylich lf 2 0 0 0
Y.Tomas ph 1 1 1 1 Stk Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0
Lcastro rf 1 0 1 0 Nat.Orf pr 0 2 0 0
Peralta lf 3 0 1 1 Ma.Pina c 3 1 1 0
A.Aplin lf 1 0 1 1 A.Pnero ss 1 0 0 0
Sza Jr. rf 3 1 1 1 E.Thmes 1b 3 1 2 2
M.Szczr cf 1 0 0 0 L.Erceg pr 1 0 1 1
C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Kratz dh 3 1 3 2
D.Vrsho c 1 0 0 0 Gswisch ph 1 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 B.Gamel cf 3 0 0 0
A.Young 2b 1 0 0 0 Grisham pr 1 0 0 0
D.Leyba ss 3 0 0 0 Spnnbrg ss 3 0 1 0
Mthisen 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0
Qrecuto 2b 2 1 1 0 Nttnghm c 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 33 5 9 5
Arizona 010 100 020—4
Milwaukee 010 201 01x—5

E_Varsho (1). DP_Arizona 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Arizona 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Tomas (3), Peralta (1), Pina (2), Kratz (1). HR_Souza Jr. (2), Thames (1), Kratz (2). SB_Orf (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 3 2-3 3 3 3 0 8
Krehbiel BS, 0-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Chafin BS, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Lopez 1 3 1 1 0 0
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atkinson L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Milwaukee
Chacin 3 2 1 1 0 1
Jeffress 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andrews 1 2 1 1 1 0
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hader H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Barnes H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith W, 1-0 1 3 2 2 1 0
Houser S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:53. A_5,413

