Brewers 5, Rockies 4

March 16, 2019 6:56 pm
 
Colorado Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 3 1 1 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 1 1 1
N.Cevas rf 2 0 0 0 C.Hmmel lf 1 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 1 3 1 C.Ylich rf 3 0 1 1
Ncholas c 0 0 0 0 R.Henry cf 1 0 0 0
D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Braun lf 2 0 0 0
T.Story ss 3 1 1 2 Tr.Lutz ph 2 0 1 0
El.Soto ss 1 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0
R.Tapia cf 4 0 1 0 J.Hager pr 1 1 0 0
Innetta c 2 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 3 1 2 2
M.Gorge 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Pnero ss 1 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Thmes 1b 3 0 1 0
R.Ramos 1b 1 0 0 0 McClnhn pr 1 0 0 0
Hampson lf 2 0 0 0 E.Kratz c 3 0 0 0
Tuchman lf 2 1 1 0 W.Wlson ph 1 0 0 0
Jo.Gray sp 2 0 0 0 Spnnbrg ss 2 1 1 0
P.Money ph 2 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 1 1 1 0
J.Chcin sp 2 0 0 0
Gswisch c 2 0 2 1
Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 35 5 11 5
Colorado 200 010 001—4
Milwaukee 002 002 001—5

E_Rabago (1), Hummel (1). DP_Colorado 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Colorado 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Blackmon (2), Arenado (2), Tapia (2), Tauchman (3), Cain (1), Moustakas (3). HR_Story (3), Moustakas (3). SB_Spangenberg (1), Hiura (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray 5 4 2 2 0 8
Davis BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 1
Musgrave 1 1 0 0 1 1
Oberg S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cozart L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Milwaukee
Chacin 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 4
Houser BS, 4-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Nelson W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 3 2 1 0 0 4

HBP_by_Nelson (Nicholas).

WP_Oberg.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ben May.

T_2:46. A_9,788

