Brewers 5, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|N.Cevas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hmmel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|C.Ylich rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ncholas c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Henry cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Braun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Tr.Lutz ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|El.Soto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Tapia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hager pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|M.Gorge 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pnero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Thmes 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ramos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McClnhn pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Kratz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|W.Wlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Gray sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Spnnbrg ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|P.Money ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hiura 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Chcin sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Gswisch c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|Colorado
|200
|010
|001—4
|Milwaukee
|002
|002
|001—5
E_Rabago (1), Hummel (1). DP_Colorado 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Colorado 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Blackmon (2), Arenado (2), Tapia (2), Tauchman (3), Cain (1), Moustakas (3). HR_Story (3), Moustakas (3). SB_Spangenberg (1), Hiura (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Gray
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Davis
|BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Musgrave
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oberg S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cozart L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Chacin
|5 1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Houser
|BS, 4-7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nelson W, 1-0 BS, 0-1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
HBP_by_Nelson (Nicholas).
WP_Oberg.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ben May.
T_2:46. A_9,788
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.