Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Szczr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|I.Vrgas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Young 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|C.Ylich rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lcastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stk Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|R.Braun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Vrsho c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Henry ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Ke.Cron 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nat.Orf 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mrphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wstbrok ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hiura pr
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Almonte lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Tomas lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Nttnghm c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mthisen 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|E.Thmes 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Aplin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gswisch 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Qrecuto ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Crbbs 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Cor.Ray lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|Arizona
|000
|011
|100—3
|Milwaukee
|200
|110
|02x—6
DP_Arizona 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Kelly (1), Querecuto (1), Yelich (1), Orf (1). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Young (1), Mathisen (1), Shaw 2 (2), Hiura (1). SB_Cribbs (1), Perez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Godley L, 0-0
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Bradley
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hirano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|De La Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nolasco
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Peralta W, 0-0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Albers H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra H, 1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Claudio H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Williams H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Petricka S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:39. A_7,073
