Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Szczr cf 3 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 0 2 1 I.Vrgas 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Tylor cf 1 0 0 0 A.Young 2b 3 1 2 1 C.Ylich rf 3 1 1 0 Lcastro cf 2 0 0 0 Stk Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 2 0 R.Braun dh 3 0 1 0 D.Vrsho c 1 0 0 0 P.Henry ph 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 2 2 3 Ke.Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 Nat.Orf 3b 1 1 1 0 J.Mrphy dh 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 1 0 Wstbrok ph 1 0 1 0 K.Hiura pr 1 1 1 2 Almonte lf 3 1 1 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 0 0 Y.Tomas lf 1 0 1 0 Nttnghm c 1 0 1 0 Mthisen 3b 4 1 1 2 E.Thmes 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Aplin rf 3 0 0 0 Gswisch 1b 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 1 0 0 0 H.Perez ss 2 1 1 0 Qrecuto ss 3 0 1 0 J.Hager ss 1 0 0 0 G.Crbbs 2b 0 0 0 0 B.Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 Cor.Ray lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 33 6 11 6

Arizona 000 011 100—3 Milwaukee 200 110 02x—6

DP_Arizona 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Kelly (1), Querecuto (1), Yelich (1), Orf (1). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Young (1), Mathisen (1), Shaw 2 (2), Hiura (1). SB_Cribbs (1), Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Godley L, 0-0 4 5 3 3 0 3 Bradley 1 3 1 1 0 3 Hirano 1 0 0 0 1 0 De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 0 2 Nolasco 1 3 2 2 0 1 Milwaukee Peralta W, 0-0 3 0 0 0 0 3 Albers H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 Guerra H, 1 2 4 2 2 0 2 Claudio H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Williams H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 2 Petricka S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:39. A_7,073

