Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 3

March 8, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Szczr cf 3 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 0 2 1
I.Vrgas 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Tylor cf 1 0 0 0
A.Young 2b 3 1 2 1 C.Ylich rf 3 1 1 0
Lcastro cf 2 0 0 0 Stk Jr. rf 1 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 2 0 R.Braun dh 3 0 1 0
D.Vrsho c 1 0 0 0 P.Henry ph 1 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 2 2 3
Ke.Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 Nat.Orf 3b 1 1 1 0
J.Mrphy dh 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 1 0
Wstbrok ph 1 0 1 0 K.Hiura pr 1 1 1 2
Almonte lf 3 1 1 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 0 0
Y.Tomas lf 1 0 1 0 Nttnghm c 1 0 1 0
Mthisen 3b 4 1 1 2 E.Thmes 1b 3 0 0 0
A.Aplin rf 3 0 0 0 Gswisch 1b 1 0 0 0
Rfsnydr rf 1 0 0 0 H.Perez ss 2 1 1 0
Qrecuto ss 3 0 1 0 J.Hager ss 1 0 0 0
G.Crbbs 2b 0 0 0 0 B.Gamel lf 2 0 0 0
Cor.Ray lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 33 6 11 6
Arizona 000 011 100—3
Milwaukee 200 110 02x—6

DP_Arizona 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Arizona 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Kelly (1), Querecuto (1), Yelich (1), Orf (1). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Young (1), Mathisen (1), Shaw 2 (2), Hiura (1). SB_Cribbs (1), Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Godley L, 0-0 4 5 3 3 0 3
Bradley 1 3 1 1 0 3
Hirano 1 0 0 0 1 0
De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 0 2
Nolasco 1 3 2 2 0 1
Milwaukee
Peralta W, 0-0 3 0 0 0 0 3
Albers H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Guerra H, 1 2 4 2 2 0 2
Claudio H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Williams H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 2
Petricka S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:39. A_7,073

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.