Brewers 6, Padres 2

March 15, 2019 8:11 pm
 
San Diego Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Mrgot cf 2 1 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 2 0 0 0
Bu.Reed cf 0 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 1 0 0 0
Tts Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Spnnbrg ss 3 0 1 2
G.Arias ss 1 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Nylor lf 3 0 0 0 R.Braun lf 3 1 2 0
Ag.Ruiz lf 1 0 0 0 Cor.Ray lf 1 0 0 0
Cordero rf 3 0 0 0 Mstakas dh 3 1 1 0
Marcano 2b 1 1 1 0 C.Hmmel ph 1 0 0 0
J.Prela 1b 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 1 0 0
B.Znica 1b 1 0 1 0 D.Thmas lf 0 0 0 0
T.Frnce 3b 3 0 1 0 E.Thmes rf 1 1 1 2
K.Mlean 3b 0 0 0 0 Nat.Orf rf 2 0 0 0
G.Grcia 2b 3 0 0 0 H.Perez 2b 3 1 1 0
B.Pwell rf 0 0 0 1 J.Hager 3b 1 0 0 0
Stewart c 3 0 1 0 Sladino 1b 2 1 0 0
W.Rivas ph 1 0 0 0 L.Erceg 3b 3 0 0 1
M.Strhm sp 1 0 0 0
E.Lauer rp 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 4 1 Totals 29 6 6 5
San Diego 000 001 001—2
Milwaukee 300 300 00x—6

E_Ray (1), Saladino (1). LOB_San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Thames (3). SF_Powell (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Strahm L, 1-1 3 5 5 5 3 3
Colletti 1 1 1 1 1 0
Lauer 4 0 0 0 0 6
Milwaukee
Woodruff W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 0 7
Tomlin S, 1-1 4 2 2 1 1 3

HBP_by_Lauer (Thomas), Tomlin (Margot).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:23. A_9,991

