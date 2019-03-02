Listen Live Sports

Brewers 7, Cubs 4

March 2, 2019 6:16 pm
 
Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lo.Cain cf 3 0 0 0 Alm Jr. cf 3 0 1 1
T.Tylor cf 2 0 2 1 Mrzilli pr 1 0 0 0
C.Ylich lf 3 1 2 0 Zobrist dh 2 0 1 0
Grisham lf 2 0 0 0 M.Amaya ph 2 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Brynt 3b 2 0 0 0
Nttnghm pr 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 2 1 1 0
Tr.Shaw 3b 3 1 2 2 A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
L.Erceg 3b 2 1 1 1 T.Davis 1b 1 0 0 0
Mstakas 2b 3 0 2 0 Ja.Baez ss 1 0 0 0
Nat.Orf pr 2 1 0 0 C.Admes ss 1 0 0 1
Grandal c 1 1 0 0 Dscalso 2b 2 0 0 0
Gswisch ph 2 0 0 0 Gmbrone 2b 2 1 1 1
O.Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 1 1 0 0
J.Hager ss 2 0 0 0 J.Young lf 2 0 1 0
B.Gamel rf 2 0 1 2 Zagunis rf 2 0 1 1
Tr.Lutz pr 0 2 0 0 C.Burks pr 2 1 0 0
E.Kratz dh 3 0 1 1 Hnnmann lf 2 0 0 0
F.Arcia c 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 32 4 6 4
Milwaukee 200 003 110—7
Chicago 000 022 000—4

DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 5. 2B_Taylor 2 (3), Gamel (1), Zobrist (1), Evans (2), Zagunis (1). HR_Shaw (1), Erceg (2), Giambrone (2). SF_Adames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson BS, 0-1 3 1 0 0 1 3
Davies W, 1-0 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Wilkerson 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 4
Jackson S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Lester 3 3 2 2 1 3
Cishek 1 2 0 0 1 1
Wick 1 0 0 0 0 1
Carasiti L, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Bergman 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3
Clarkin 1 1 1 1 1 1
Baldonado 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Wick (Aguilar), Clarkin (Kratz).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:00. A_15,782

