The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers 7, Rangers 3

March 23, 2019 6:45 pm
 
Milwaukee Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
O.Arcia ss 4 2 2 0 Sh.Choo lf 2 0 0 0
J.Hager 2b 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 2 0 1 0
B.Gamel cf 3 2 1 2 Ro.Odor 2b 1 0 0 0
D.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0 F.Chvez 2b 3 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 2 1 E.Andrs ss 1 0 0 0
Grisham rf 1 1 1 0 C.Seise ss 3 1 1 0
C.Hmmel ph 0 0 0 0 N.Mzara rf 1 0 0 0
E.Thmes rf 3 0 1 1 Almonte rf 3 0 0 0
Leonard 1b 1 1 0 0 Dvidson dh 0 0 0 0
Ma.Pina c 3 0 1 0 Sa.Huff ph 3 0 1 0
Segovia ph 1 1 1 0 R.Gzman 1b 1 0 0 0
K.Hiura 2b 4 0 1 1 Apostel 1b 3 1 1 0
Cor.Ray lf 3 0 1 1 DShelds cf 1 0 0 0
Nat.Orf 3b 4 0 0 0 Apricio cf 3 1 2 1
L.Erceg dh 4 0 0 0 Frsythe 3b 1 0 0 0
Ornelas 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Mthis c 2 0 0 0
Yo.Pozo c 1 0 1 2
Totals 36 7 11 6 Totals 33 3 8 3
Milwaukee 102 010 030—7
Texas 000 000 021—3

E_Gonzalez (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Texas 5. 2B_Aguilar (4), Hiura (3), Pozo (1). HR_Gamel (3). SB_Ray (3). CS_Ray (2), Chavez (1), Davidson (1). SF_Ray (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Smith W, 2-0 3 0 0 0 0 3
Derby H, 1 4 2 0 0 0 1
Benoit 1 3 2 2 0 2
Archer 1 3 1 1 0 2
Texas
Minor L, 0-2 5 7 4 4 1 7
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 2
Benjamin 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Jones 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alexy 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Smith (Davidson), Benoit (Ornelas).

WP_Benjamin.

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:49. A_5,192

