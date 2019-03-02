Listen Live Sports

Brodeur carries Penn over Dartmouth 65-51

March 2, 2019 9:28 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — AJ Brodeur had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Penn to a 65-51 win over Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Antonio Woods had 14 points and seven assists for Penn (17-11, 5-7 Ivy League). Devon Goodman added 13 points. Jackson Donahue had 10 points for the visitors.

James Foye had 13 points for the Big Green (11-17, 2-10), who have now lost six games in a row. Aaryn Rai added 12 points. Brendan Barry had six rebounds.

The Quakers improved to 2-0 against the Big Green this season. Penn defeated Dartmouth 82-79 on Feb. 15.

Penn matches up against Yale at home on Friday. Dartmouth matches up against Columbia on the road on Friday.

