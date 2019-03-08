Listen Live Sports

Brodeur carries Penn past Yale 77-66

March 8, 2019 10:17 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Brodeur scored 24 points as Penn defeated Yale 77-66 on Friday night. Antonio Woods added 22 points for the Quakers.

Devon Goodman had 14 points and six rebounds for Penn (18-11, 6-7 Ivy League). Jarrod Simmons added seven rebounds.

Alex Copeland had 19 points for the Bulldogs (19-7, 9-4). Blake Reynolds added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Miye Oni was held to 2 points despite entering the matchup as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer at 18 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Quakers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Yale defeated Penn 78-65 on Feb. 9. Penn finishes out the regular season against Brown at home on Saturday. Yale finishes out the regular season against Princeton on the road on Saturday.

