The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Broncos bring back defensive lineman Zach Kerr

March 16, 2019 2:09 pm
 
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are bringing back defensive lineman Zach Kerr on a two-year deal.

Kerr played in 27 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons. He had 52 tackles and two sacks.

The 6-foot-2, 334-pound Kerr said he drew interest in free agency from teams in the AFC North and NFC West, but in the end it “made sense for me to stay here from a football standpoint, financial standpoint.”

Kerr spent his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed as a free agent in 2014 out of Delaware.

The Broncos have been bolstering their defense this offseason. They recently added former Chicago cornerback Bryce Callahan and former Houston hard hitter Kareem Jackson.

