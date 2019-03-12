Broncos, Falcons to open preseason in Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will play in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 1 to open the preseason.

Each team will be making its fourth appearance in the preseason game, which this year will launch the NFL’s 100th season.

Two days after the game in Canton, Ohio, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey and former Kansas City Chiefs and Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez will be among those enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Falcons are 1-2 in the Hall of Fame game, with a win over San Diego in 1994. They lost to Cleveland in 1981 and Green Bay in 1969.

Advertisement

The Broncos also are 1-2 in the summer game. Denver beat Detroit in 1976 and lost to the Lions in 1991 and to San Diego in 1994.

The other members of the Hall of Fame class are Gil Brandt, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed, and Johnny Robinson.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.