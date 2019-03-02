Listen Live Sports

Brown leads Georgia Southern past Arkansas St 81-70

March 2, 2019 8:06 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tookie Brown had 17 points and six rebounds as Georgia Southern topped Arkansas State 81-70 on Saturday.

Isaiah Crawley had 15 points for Georgia Southern (20-10, 12-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Simeon Carter added 12 points. Calvin Wishart had 12 points for the hosts.

Ty Cockfield II had 17 points for the Red Wolves (12-17, 6-10). Canberk Kus added 15 points. Salif Boudie had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Georgia Southern finishes out the regular season against Georgia State at home next Saturday. Arkansas State takes on Louisiana-Monroe at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

