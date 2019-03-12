Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Blue Jackets Sum

March 12, 2019 9:45 pm
 
Boston 1 3 0—4
Columbus 3 2 2—7

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 26 (Marchand), 4:00 (sh). 2, Columbus, Anderson 23 (Dzingel, Werenski), 7:19. 3, Columbus, Dzingel 23 (Jones, Werenski), 14:18. 4, Columbus, Jenner 13 (Anderson), 19:54 (sh).

Second Period_5, Columbus, Duchene 29 (Dzingel, Anderson), 7:09. 6, Columbus, Jenner 14 (Foligno, Nash), 8:09. 7, Boston, Marchand 29 (Backes, McAvoy), 13:07. 8, Boston, Wagner 12 (Heinen), 15:36. 9, Boston, Marchand 30 (Bergeron), 18:37.

Third Period_10, Columbus, Werenski 10 (Anderson, Panarin), 12:21 (pp). 11, Columbus, Jenner 15 (Nash, Werenski), 19:13.

Shots on Goal_Boston 4-13-14_31. Columbus 13-15-7_35.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Columbus 1 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 18-10-4 (10 shots-9 saves), Rask 24-9-5 (24-19). Columbus, Bobrovsky 30-22-1 (31-27).

A_16,554 (18,500). T_2:30.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Tony Sericolo.

