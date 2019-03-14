Bruins-Jets Sum

Boston 1 1 1—3 Winnipeg 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Wheeler 20 (Laine, Scheifele), 1:08. 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 33 (Laine, Wheeler), 11:24 (pp). 3, Boston, McAvoy 6 (Krejci), 17:23.

Second Period_4, Boston, Nordstrom 6 (Kuraly, Acciari), 10:00.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Trouba 6 (Scheifele), 7:38. 6, Winnipeg, Ehlers 18, 13:02. 7, Boston, Coyle 11 (Chara, Krejci), 17:04.

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-19-9_39. Winnipeg 12-7-5_24.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; Winnipeg 1 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 24-10-5 (24 shots-20 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 29-20-2 (39-36).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:28.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

