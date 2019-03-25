Bruins-Lightning Sum

Boston 1 3 0—4 Tampa Bay 2 0 3—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 40 (Callahan, Sergachev), 6:42. 2, Boston, Marchand 33 (Bergeron, Pastrnak), 8:30 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 41 (Sergachev, Hedman), 14:58.

Second Period_4, Boston, Coyle 12 (Backes), 8:42. 5, Boston, Carlo 2 (Krejci, DeBrusk), 13:41. 6, Boston, Marchand 34 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 14:32.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Hedman 12 (Stamkos, Miller), 5:36. 8, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 38 (Stamkos), 13:15. 9, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 18 (Joseph, McDonagh), 19:07.

Shots on Goal_Boston 4-8-5_17. Tampa Bay 9-10-9_28.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 6.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 26-11-5 (28 shots-23 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 37-9-4 (17-13).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Andrew Smith.

