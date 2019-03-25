Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Lightning Sums

March 25, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 1 3 0—4
Tampa Bay 2 0 3—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 40 (Callahan, Sergachev), 6:42. 2, Boston, Marchand 33 (Bergeron, Pastrnak), 8:30 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 41 (Sergachev, Hedman), 14:58. Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (hooking), 7:28; Miller, TB, (hooking), 17:45; Killorn, TB, (tripping), 18:32.

Second Period_4, Boston, Coyle 12 (Backes), 8:42. 5, Boston, Carlo 2 (Krejci, DeBrusk), 13:41. 6, Boston, Marchand 34 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 14:32. Penalties_Kuhlman, BOS, (holding), 5:05; Chara, BOS, (hooking), 9:46.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Hedman 12 (Stamkos, Miller), 5:36. 8, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 38 (Stamkos), 13:15. 9, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 18 (Joseph, McDonagh), 19:07. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS, major (high sticking), 6:45; McAvoy, BOS, (hooking), 17:02; Marchand, BOS, (interference), 19:21.

Shots on Goal_Boston 4-8-5_17. Tampa Bay 9-10-9_28.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 6.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 26-11-5 (28 shots-23 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 37-9-4 (17-13).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.