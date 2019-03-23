Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Panthers Sums

March 23, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 1 5 1—7
Florida 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Acciari 5 (Clifton, Backes), 2:23. Penalties_Hoffman, FLA, (roughing), 3:53.

Second Period_2, Boston, Marchand 32 (Bergeron), 0:28. 3, Florida, Hawryluk 5 (Hoffman), 0:52. 4, Boston, Chara 5 (Coyle, Heinen), 5:05. 5, Boston, Kuhlman 2, 6:38. 6, Florida, Hoffman 35 (Brown, Weegar), 10:04. 7, Boston, Kampfer 3 (Moore, Heinen), 15:48 (pp). 8, Boston, Pastrnak 33 (Chara, Halak), 16:36. Penalties_Hoffman, FLA, (slashing), 11:09; Hawryluk, FLA, (tripping), 14:06; Acciari, BOS, Major (fighting), 15:51; Weegar, FLA, Major (fighting), 15:51.

Third Period_9, Florida, Trocheck 8 (Ekblad, Borgstrom), 3:57 (pp). 10, Boston, Bergeron 31 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 19:33. Penalties_Clifton, BOS, (interference), 2:06; Trocheck, FLA, (cross checking), 7:02; McAvoy, BOS, (roughing), 7:02; Matheson, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:33.

Shots on Goal_Boston 16-13-10_39. Florida 12-11-11_34.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Florida 1 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 20-10-4 (34 shots-31 saves). Florida, Montembeault 4-3-1 (38-32).

A_17,129 (19,250). T_2:34.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.