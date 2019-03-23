Bruins-Panthers Sums

Boston 1 5 1—7 Florida 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Acciari 5 (Clifton, Backes), 2:23. Penalties_Hoffman, FLA, (roughing), 3:53.

Second Period_2, Boston, Marchand 32 (Bergeron), 0:28. 3, Florida, Hawryluk 5 (Hoffman), 0:52. 4, Boston, Chara 5 (Coyle, Heinen), 5:05. 5, Boston, Kuhlman 2, 6:38. 6, Florida, Hoffman 35 (Brown, Weegar), 10:04. 7, Boston, Kampfer 3 (Moore, Heinen), 15:48 (pp). 8, Boston, Pastrnak 33 (Chara, Halak), 16:36. Penalties_Hoffman, FLA, (slashing), 11:09; Hawryluk, FLA, (tripping), 14:06; Acciari, BOS, Major (fighting), 15:51; Weegar, FLA, Major (fighting), 15:51.

Third Period_9, Florida, Trocheck 8 (Ekblad, Borgstrom), 3:57 (pp). 10, Boston, Bergeron 31 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 19:33. Penalties_Clifton, BOS, (interference), 2:06; Trocheck, FLA, (cross checking), 7:02; McAvoy, BOS, (roughing), 7:02; Matheson, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:33.

Shots on Goal_Boston 16-13-10_39. Florida 12-11-11_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Florida 1 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 20-10-4 (34 shots-31 saves). Florida, Montembeault 4-3-1 (38-32).

A_17,129 (19,250). T_2:34.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.