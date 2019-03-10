Bruins-Penguins Sum

Boston 0 1 1—2 Pittsburgh 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 10 (Hornqvist, Simon), 1:33. 2, Pittsburgh, McCann 15 (Blueger), 13:54 (sh).

Second Period_3, Boston, Krejci 19 (Marchand, Heinen), 4:32 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 34 (Pettersson, Crosby), 16:32 (pp).

Third Period_5, Boston, Moore 4 (Heinen, Coyle), 18:59. 6, Pittsburgh, McCann 16 (Guentzel), 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-14-19_41. Pittsburgh 15-8-14_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 5; Pittsburgh 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 18-10-4 (36 shots-33 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 23-11-3 (41-39).

A_18,578 (18,387). T_2:29.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.