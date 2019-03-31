Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Red Wings Sum

March 31, 2019 10:44 pm
 
Boston 0 3 0—3
Detroit 2 0 4—6

First Period_1, Detroit, Mantha 20 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 10:26. 2, Detroit, Mantha 21 (Kronwall, Bertuzzi), 19:59 (pp).

Second Period_3, Boston, DeBrusk 25 (Krejci, McAvoy), 2:01. 4, Boston, Marchand 35 (Carlo, Bergeron), 9:50 (sh). 5, Boston, Backes 7 (Miller, Krejci), 19:00.

Third Period_6, Detroit, Mantha 22 (Athanasiou, Bertuzzi), 1:17 (pp). 7, Detroit, Hirose 1 (Athanasiou, Kronwall), 1:25. 8, Detroit, Hronek 5 (Mantha), 12:03. 9, Detroit, Larkin 32 (Mantha, Hronek), 19:02.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-9-17_34. Detroit 9-8-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; Detroit 2 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 21-11-4 (27 shots-22 saves). Detroit, Howard 22-20-5 (34-31).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:29.

Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Libor Suchanek.

