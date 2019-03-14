Listen Live Sports

Bryant scores 24 to lift UAB over UTSA 85-76 in CUSA tourney

March 14, 2019 9:58 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Zack Bryant had 24 points as UAB defeated UTSA 85-76 in the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Jalen Perry had 18 points and eight rebounds for UAB (20-13). Lewis Sullivan added 16 points. Makhtar Gueye had 12 points and seven rebounds for UAB.

After falling behind 42-35 at the half, UAB outscored UTSA 50-34 in the second half to earn the victory. The Blazers’ 50 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Jhivvan Jackson had 35 points and six rebounds for the Roadrunners (17-15). Keaton Wallace added 12 points. Giovanni De Nicolao had seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

