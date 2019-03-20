Bucks-Cavaliers, Box

Middleton 10-21 2-2 26, Ilyasova 4-9 0-2 8, Lopez 7-11 2-2 19, Bledsoe 7-19 8-9 24, Snell 3-11 0-0 8, Wilson 1-9 4-4 6, Frazier 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 4-7 1-2 11. Totals 36-91 17-21 102.
Osman 3-10 1-2 8, Love 1-10 3-3 6, Zizic 3-6 2-4 8, Sexton 10-18 1-1 25, Knight 5-12 1-1 13, Nance Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Chriss 0-1 1-2 1, Thompson 3-3 1-1 7, Nwaba 1-7 2-2 4, Clarkson 9-17 4-4 23, Stauskas 1-4 2-4 5. Totals 39-93 18-24 107.
|Milwaukee
|24
|23
|34
|21—102
|Cleveland
|30
|28
|23
|26—107
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 13-32 (Middleton 4-6, Lopez 3-5, Connaughton 2-4, Bledsoe 2-5, Snell 2-6, Wilson 0-2, Frazier 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2), Cleveland 11-39 (Sexton 4-7, Knight 2-7, Nance Jr. 1-2, Stauskas 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Osman 1-5, Love 1-9, Nwaba 0-1, Chriss 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 51 (Middleton 12), Cleveland 54 (Zizic, Love 10). Assists_Milwaukee 24 (Bledsoe 8), Cleveland 18 (Nance Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 16, Cleveland 17. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, Bledsoe. A_19,432 (20,562).
