Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks-Hawks, Box

March 31, 2019 3:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MILWAUKEE (135)

Colson 5-18 4-4 15, Wilson 4-11 2-2 12, Lopez 5-12 6-6 19, Frazier 8-17 2-2 20, Brown 10-22 2-2 27, Ilyasova 3-7 0-0 7, Hill 7-15 2-2 18, Connaughton 6-14 4-5 17. Totals 48-116 22-23 135.

ATLANTA (136)

Anderson 9-16 2-4 24, Collins 9-14 2-5 23, Len 10-15 0-0 23, Young 5-19 0-0 12, Huerter 3-9 0-0 9, Bembry 5-10 4-6 16, Davis 3-6 0-0 6, Bazemore 2-11 0-0 6, Adams 3-7 0-0 8, Carter 3-11 2-2 9. Totals 52-118 10-17 136.

Milwaukee 43 28 26 25 13—135
Atlanta 26 42 30 24 14—136

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 17-55 (Brown 5-10, Lopez 3-8, Wilson 2-4, Hill 2-7, Frazier 2-7, Ilyasova 1-3, Connaughton 1-7, Colson 1-9), Atlanta 22-61 (Anderson 4-8, Collins 3-5, Huerter 3-6, Len 3-6, Bazemore 2-6, Adams 2-6, Bembry 2-6, Young 2-9, Carter 1-8, Davis 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 71 (Colson 16), Atlanta 58 (Collins, Anderson 12). Assists_Milwaukee 30 (Frazier 15), Atlanta 36 (Young 16). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 20, Atlanta 13. Technicals_Young. A_16,660 (18,118).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.