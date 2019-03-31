Bucks-Hawks, Box

MILWAUKEE (135)

Colson 5-18 4-4 15, Wilson 4-11 2-2 12, Lopez 5-12 6-6 19, Frazier 8-17 2-2 20, Brown 10-22 2-2 27, Ilyasova 3-7 0-0 7, Hill 7-15 2-2 18, Connaughton 6-14 4-5 17. Totals 48-116 22-23 135.

ATLANTA (136)

Anderson 9-16 2-4 24, Collins 9-14 2-5 23, Len 10-15 0-0 23, Young 5-19 0-0 12, Huerter 3-9 0-0 9, Bembry 5-10 4-6 16, Davis 3-6 0-0 6, Bazemore 2-11 0-0 6, Adams 3-7 0-0 8, Carter 3-11 2-2 9. Totals 52-118 10-17 136.

Milwaukee 43 28 26 25 13—135 Atlanta 26 42 30 24 14—136

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 17-55 (Brown 5-10, Lopez 3-8, Wilson 2-4, Hill 2-7, Frazier 2-7, Ilyasova 1-3, Connaughton 1-7, Colson 1-9), Atlanta 22-61 (Anderson 4-8, Collins 3-5, Huerter 3-6, Len 3-6, Bazemore 2-6, Adams 2-6, Bembry 2-6, Young 2-9, Carter 1-8, Davis 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 71 (Colson 16), Atlanta 58 (Collins, Anderson 12). Assists_Milwaukee 30 (Frazier 15), Atlanta 36 (Young 16). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 20, Atlanta 13. Technicals_Young. A_16,660 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.