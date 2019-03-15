Bucks-Heat, Box

MILWAUKEE (113)

Middleton 8-16 3-5 21, Antetokounmpo 12-19 8-11 33, Lopez 1-6 0-0 2, Bledsoe 6-12 4-6 17, Brogdon 0-3 0-0 0, Mirotic 3-9 0-0 8, Ilyasova 5-9 2-2 15, Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 5-9 0-0 13, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 17-24 113.

MIAMI (98)

Richardson 5-10 0-0 11, Olynyk 2-6 4-6 10, Adebayo 4-8 2-3 10, Winslow 8-16 1-2 20, Waiters 4-10 0-0 10, Jones Jr. 3-6 3-6 9, Whiteside 5-9 4-7 14, Dragic 2-9 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 0-0 0, Wade 5-16 0-1 10. Totals 38-93 14-25 98.

Milwaukee 19 23 37 34—113 Miami 37 25 18 18— 98

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 12-33 (Ilyasova 3-5, Connaughton 3-6, Mirotic 2-5, Middleton 2-5, Bledsoe 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Lopez 0-1, Brogdon 0-2, Wilson 0-2), Miami 8-22 (Winslow 3-7, Olynyk 2-3, Waiters 2-5, Richardson 1-1, McGruder 0-1, Wade 0-1, Dragic 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 16), Miami 45 (Whiteside, Adebayo 11). Assists_Milwaukee 29 (Antetokounmpo 9), Miami 21 (Winslow, Adebayo 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Miami 18. Technicals_Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_19,600 (19,600).

