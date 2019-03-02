Bucks-Jazz, Box

MILWAUKEE (111)

Mirotic 1-7 0-0 3, Ilyasova 2-8 0-0 5, Lopez 6-8 0-0 16, Middleton 8-24 9-9 29, Antetokounmpo 15-26 11-19 43, Wilson 0-6 0-0 0, Wood 1-2 0-0 3, Canaan 0-3 0-0 0, Snell 2-5 0-0 6, Connaughton 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 37-96 22-30 111.

UTAH (115)

Ingles 6-12 0-0 14, Favors 10-12 3-4 23, Gobert 2-9 1-8 5, Rubio 2-8 0-0 6, Mitchell 15-32 11-14 46, Crowder 2-7 0-0 4, O’Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Sefolosha 2-5 0-0 5, Korver 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 44-96 15-26 115.

Milwaukee 26 20 32 33—111 Utah 23 30 20 42—115

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 15-39 (Lopez 4-4, Middleton 4-8, Antetokounmpo 2-3, Snell 2-4, Wood 1-1, Ilyasova 1-3, Mirotic 1-6, Canaan 0-2, Wilson 0-4, Connaughton 0-4), Utah 12-29 (Mitchell 5-10, Ingles 2-3, Rubio 2-5, O’Neale 1-1, Sefolosha 1-2, Korver 1-4, Crowder 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 53 (Antetokounmpo 14), Utah 53 (Favors 18). Assists_Milwaukee 20 (Antetokounmpo 8), Utah 22 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 22, Utah 23. A_18,306 (18,306).

