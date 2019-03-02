Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks-Jazz, Box

March 2, 2019 11:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MILWAUKEE (111)

Mirotic 1-7 0-0 3, Ilyasova 2-8 0-0 5, Lopez 6-8 0-0 16, Middleton 8-24 9-9 29, Antetokounmpo 15-26 11-19 43, Wilson 0-6 0-0 0, Wood 1-2 0-0 3, Canaan 0-3 0-0 0, Snell 2-5 0-0 6, Connaughton 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 37-96 22-30 111.

UTAH (115)

Ingles 6-12 0-0 14, Favors 10-12 3-4 23, Gobert 2-9 1-8 5, Rubio 2-8 0-0 6, Mitchell 15-32 11-14 46, Crowder 2-7 0-0 4, O’Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Sefolosha 2-5 0-0 5, Korver 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 44-96 15-26 115.

Milwaukee 26 20 32 33—111
Utah 23 30 20 42—115

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 15-39 (Lopez 4-4, Middleton 4-8, Antetokounmpo 2-3, Snell 2-4, Wood 1-1, Ilyasova 1-3, Mirotic 1-6, Canaan 0-2, Wilson 0-4, Connaughton 0-4), Utah 12-29 (Mitchell 5-10, Ingles 2-3, Rubio 2-5, O’Neale 1-1, Sefolosha 1-2, Korver 1-4, Crowder 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 53 (Antetokounmpo 14), Utah 53 (Favors 18). Assists_Milwaukee 20 (Antetokounmpo 8), Utah 22 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 22, Utah 23. A_18,306 (18,306).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.