Bucks-Lakers, Box

MILWAUKEE (131)

Middleton 4-8 8-9 18, Antetokounmpo 7-14 2-4 16, Lopez 4-8 0-0 11, Bledsoe 12-24 5-5 31, Brogdon 8-13 2-2 21, Mirotic 4-7 2-2 11, Ilyasova 4-8 2-2 12, Canaan 0-0 0-0 0, Snell 1-5 0-0 2, Connaughton 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 48-93 21-24 131.

L.A. LAKERS (120)

Ingram 13-21 4-5 31, James 10-19 8-10 31, Kuzma 5-18 1-1 12, Rondo 7-19 2-2 20, Bullock 2-5 0-0 5, Muscala 1-2 0-0 3, McGee 3-4 0-0 6, Hart 2-3 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 46-96 15-18 120.

Milwaukee 27 32 34 38—131 L.A. Lakers 26 39 29 26—120

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-40 (Brogdon 3-3, Lopez 3-6, Middleton 2-4, Ilyasova 2-4, Bledsoe 2-11, Connaughton 1-2, Mirotic 1-4, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Snell 0-4), L.A. Lakers 13-40 (Rondo 4-12, James 3-8, Muscala 1-2, Hart 1-2, Bullock 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Ingram 1-4, Kuzma 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 51 (Antetokounmpo 15), L.A. Lakers 40 (Rondo, Ingram 8). Assists_Milwaukee 30 (Middleton, Antetokounmpo 6), L.A. Lakers 29 (James 10). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 15, L.A. Lakers 21. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

