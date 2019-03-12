Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bucks-Pelicans, Box

March 12, 2019 10:24 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (130)

Middleton 9-18 3-3 23, Antetokounmpo 7-13 10-10 24, Lopez 5-10 2-2 13, Bledsoe 6-15 1-2 14, Brogdon 7-10 2-2 18, Mirotic 4-10 5-6 14, Ilyasova 1-4 1-2 3, Connaughton 4-8 0-0 9, Snell 4-8 0-1 9, DiVincenzo 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 48-97 24-28 130.

NEW ORLEANS (113)

Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Davis 9-16 2-4 21, Randle 10-19 2-4 23, Payton 6-15 0-0 14, Jackson 7-18 0-0 14, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, S.Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 3-6 4-4 13, Diallo 5-7 1-1 11, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Bertans 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 3-13 2-3 10. Totals 46-107 11-16 113.

Milwaukee 23 33 45 29—130
New Orleans 23 25 41 24—113

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 10-36 (Brogdon 2-4, Middleton 2-6, DiVincenzo 1-1, Bledsoe 1-3, Connaughton 1-3, Snell 1-3, Mirotic 1-5, Lopez 1-5, Ilyasova 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-4), New Orleans 10-47 (Miller 3-5, Payton 2-7, Clark 2-10, Davis 1-4, Williams 1-4, Randle 1-6, Bertans 0-2, Smith 0-3, Jackson 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 52 (Connaughton 11), New Orleans 50 (Payton 15). Assists_Milwaukee 27 (Middleton 7), New Orleans 27 (Payton 11). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 20, New Orleans 23. Technicals_New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. A_15,562 (16,867).

