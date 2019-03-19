Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks sign guard Tim Frazier with Brogdon out

March 19, 2019 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Tim Frazier on Tuesday as they try to shore up their backcourt with Malcolm Brogdon out indefinitely with a plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

The 28-year-old Frazier played 47 games this season for the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 5.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. He was waived Feb. 28.

The 6-foot guard from Penn State has played with Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans and Washington over his five seasons in the NBA and holds career averages of 5.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 233 games. Frazier appeared in four preseason games for Milwaukee this season but was waived Oct. 15. Terms of his latest deal were not released.

Brogdon started 64 games for the NBA-leading Bucks, averaging a career-high 15.6 points. The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year is shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from 3-point range and an NBA-leading 92.8 percent from the free throw line.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.